Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 93.9%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPXOF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,952. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

