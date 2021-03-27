Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 93.9%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MPXOF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,952. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
