Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Rises By 637.5%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.06 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

