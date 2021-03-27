Short Interest in Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Drops By 95.8%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Natixis stock remained flat at $$48.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. Natixis has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTXFY shares. Societe Generale raised Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

