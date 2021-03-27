Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 96.6%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. 87,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,955. Nocopi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
