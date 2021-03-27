Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Decreases By 95.2%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

