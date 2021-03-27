Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Decreases By 99.6%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.