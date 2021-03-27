Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Rises By 900.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFLC stock remained flat at $$12.40 during trading hours on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.