Short Interest in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Rises By 300.0%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PALT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 6,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

