Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 1,416.7%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
About Parks! America
