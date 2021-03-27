Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 1,416.7%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Get Parks! America alerts:

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.