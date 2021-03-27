Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Drops By 89.5%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 144,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,507. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

