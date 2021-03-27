Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Decreases By 78.6%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 1,438,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 85,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,373. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.