Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Declines By 75.3%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PGSVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 13,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%.

Separately, Barclays raised Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.