Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Decreases By 96.6%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

