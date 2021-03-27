Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expands By 842.4%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 842.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 57,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,793. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

