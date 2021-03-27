Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Decreases By 92.3%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467. Prada has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

