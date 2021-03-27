Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Drops By 89.9%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

USMC stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000.

