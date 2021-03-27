Short Interest in Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Declines By 97.0%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PROM remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Propel Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
Propel Media Company Profile
