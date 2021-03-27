Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Increases By 1,000.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ProtoKinetix stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,836. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
