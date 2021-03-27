Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 98.6%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 17,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

