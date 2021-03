Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 98.6%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 17,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

