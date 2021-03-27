Short Interest in Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Decreases By 96.6%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWCB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.90.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
