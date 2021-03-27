Short Interest in Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Decreases By 96.6%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWCB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.90.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

