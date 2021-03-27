Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rises By 285.1%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 285.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 26,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,299. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

