Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 75.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

