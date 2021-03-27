Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Increases By 298.8%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the February 28th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

