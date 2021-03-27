Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Declines By 91.2%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCNA stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
