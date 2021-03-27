Short Interest in Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Declines By 91.2%

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCNA stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

