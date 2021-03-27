Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Rises By 933.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. Source Capital has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $44.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
