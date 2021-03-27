Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Rises By 933.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. Source Capital has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 271.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 483,823 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

