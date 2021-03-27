Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Decreases By 81.3%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.10%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.