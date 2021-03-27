Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Expands By 277.8%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DALXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

