Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Decreases By 95.2%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Speed Commerce stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Speed Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Speed Commerce
