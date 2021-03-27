Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Decreases By 81.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

