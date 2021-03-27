Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Declines By 78.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the February 28th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 957.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SNMYF stock remained flat at $$7.95 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

