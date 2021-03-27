Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 83.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $180.22. 5,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.