Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 83.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Suzuki Motor stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $180.22. 5,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.