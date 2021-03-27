Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Drops By 82.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. 25,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.