Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 281.3%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

