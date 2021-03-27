Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Drops By 81.1%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The GDL Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 47,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

