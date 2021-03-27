Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 90.5%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THUPY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

