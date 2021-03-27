Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 90.5%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THUPY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
