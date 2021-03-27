Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 76.7%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. 37,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.