Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Decreases By 78.6%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $35.14 on Friday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

