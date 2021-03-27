Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 83.1%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

