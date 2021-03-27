Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 83.1%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.
About Tower One Wireless
Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.