Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 97.9%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TSYHY opened at $23.60 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.