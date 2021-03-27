Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Drops By 85.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVPKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

