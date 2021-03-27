Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Drops By 85.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVPKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

