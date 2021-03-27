Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Increases By 303.4%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the February 28th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPGLF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

About Value Partners Group

There is no company description available for Value Partners Group Ltd.

