Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 79.5%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANGL opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter.

