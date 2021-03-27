Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 349.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 349.7% from the February 28th total of 902,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,919,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.