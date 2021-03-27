Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases By 420.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $89.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,525,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,957,000.

