Short Interest in Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Rises By 790.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 790.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIZSF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

