Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 1,218.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 1,218.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

