Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Drops By 92.3%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 262.05 and a beta of 0.65.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile
