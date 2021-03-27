Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Drops By 92.3%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 262.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

