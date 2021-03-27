Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 87.2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

