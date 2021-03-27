Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 87.2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32.
About Yellow Cake
