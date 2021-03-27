Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 93.3%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.