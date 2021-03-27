SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $988,622.27 and approximately $1,598.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.86 or 0.03048224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00328863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.12 or 0.00898618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.00397711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00357190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00232223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021408 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,064,145 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

